Pupils become journalists for class topic

Bianca Wild

Published: 2:19 PM March 2, 2021   
Melbourn Primary School Year 4

Melbourn Primary School's Year 4 pupils working on their newspaper project. - Credit: Melbourn Primary School

Pupils at Melbourn Primary School have been learning about newspapers in their class this week - and even had a virtual visit from the Crow. 

The Year 4 cohort have been learning about writing newspaper stories in their English lessons led by Mrs Bandea, culminating in them writing their own articles.  

The Crow dropped in on their class via Zoom to tell them about what it takes to become a newspaper reporter and the best ways of writing stories, before the pupils began asking their own questions.

Excellent questions were asked by the children, including "how long does it take to put together a newspaper?" "what was your favourite story to write?" and "what skills do you need to have?" Of course, the answer to the latter is listening skills, writing skills and oodles of curiosity. 

Crow reporter Bianca thoroughly enjoyed the visit and thinks she may have inspired pupils to become Crow reporters of the future!

