News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Education

Pre-school plots Pyjamarama fundraising day for book charity

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 4:14 PM May 14, 2021    Updated: 4:49 PM May 14, 2021
Litlington pre-schoolers on Pyjamarama Day

Litlington pre-schoolers on Pyjamarama Day for BookTrust - Credit: Debbie Windsor

Children and staff at Litlington Pre-School have taken part in BookTrust's Pyjamarama today. 

The one-day campaign sees thousands of children around the country enjoying stories, reading and rhymes - all in the comfort of their PJs - to raise funds for the cause. 

Litlington pre-schoolers on Pyjamarama Day for BookTrust

Litlington pre-schoolers on Pyjamarama Day for BookTrust - Credit: Debbie Windsor

Deputy pre-school leader, Debbie Windsor, said: "The youngsters enjoyed listening to their favourite stories being read - The Tiger Who Came to Tea was the top choice - drawing and colouring their favourite book characters, and completing other BookTrust activities."

All money raised by youngsters and staff on May 14 will go to the BookTrust, which works to ensure every child gets their bedtime story.

To find out more about Litlington Pre-School - based at the village hall - call on 07984 935193, email admin@litlingtonpreschool.net or see their Facebook page.


You may also want to watch:

Litlington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Counting IWM Duxford

Local Elections 2021 | Updated

Results in for South Cambs District Council by-election

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Royston Town Council

Local Elections 2021

Royston Town Council by-election: Meridian ward result

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Suspected armed thieves failed to outsmart officers and a police helicopter in Foxton

Crime

Epic escape fail for ‘armed thieves’ who crashed car into ditch

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
NHDC leader Martin Stears-Handscomb and Conservative leader David Levett

Local Election

Local Election 2021 results: NHDC leader loses seat

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus