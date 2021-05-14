Published: 4:14 PM May 14, 2021 Updated: 4:49 PM May 14, 2021

Children and staff at Litlington Pre-School have taken part in BookTrust's Pyjamarama today.

The one-day campaign sees thousands of children around the country enjoying stories, reading and rhymes - all in the comfort of their PJs - to raise funds for the cause.

Litlington pre-schoolers on Pyjamarama Day for BookTrust - Credit: Debbie Windsor

Deputy pre-school leader, Debbie Windsor, said: "The youngsters enjoyed listening to their favourite stories being read - The Tiger Who Came to Tea was the top choice - drawing and colouring their favourite book characters, and completing other BookTrust activities."

All money raised by youngsters and staff on May 14 will go to the BookTrust, which works to ensure every child gets their bedtime story.

To find out more about Litlington Pre-School - based at the village hall - call on 07984 935193, email admin@litlingtonpreschool.net or see their Facebook page.



