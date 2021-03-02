Pupils to return to school as lockdown restrictions ease

Published: 4:15 PM March 2, 2021

Staff at King James Academy Royston are excited to be welcoming more pupils back onto the school site next week - and have praised pupils' efforts during lockdown.

The team at KJAR has said they are "proud of the pupils and the way that they have committed to their programme of remote learning over the lockdown period."

They added: "We recognise the challenges of remote learning and the significant role that our families have played in making this a success. A huge thank you to our families for all of their continued support."

To ensure a COVID safe approach, pupils attending the senior site will be attending the testing centre, prior to their return to school. The testing centre has been staffed with volunteers from the local community and the school team.

Deputy headteacher, Zoe Andrew, said: “King James is grateful to our local community for the support that it has received during this challenging time, we would not have been able to put this measure in place without our volunteers, and would like to pass on our sincere thanks.”

Once pupils have taken three coronavirus tests at the testing centre, home testing will follow using kits sent directly to pupils from government suppliers.

Secondary-aged pupils will also be adhering to the new regulations of face coverings while inside the building in Garden Walk, to help to minimise the risk of transmission across the community.

Herts County Council, the local authority for education, has released a statement on the schools return.

After the Prime Minster announcement on February 22 that the schools would reopen to all pupils, Councillor Terry Douris - cabinet member for education, libraries and localism on HCC - said: “ I would like to reassure our residents that we are already working closely with schools across the county to help them prepare for the safe return of all students and teaching staff to face-to-face learning from March 8.

“We’d like to pass on our thanks to everyone working in education, for their hard work and dedication over the past few months, providing face-to-face lessons for vulnerable children and those of critical workers and also supporting online learning."