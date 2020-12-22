Published: 1:15 PM December 22, 2020

Students from King James Academy Royston have continued to fundraise and hold meetings to co-ordinate their efforts during the COVID pandemic. Picture: KJAR - Credit: KJAR

Students from King James Academy Royston are continuing their hard work raising funds during the Christmas holidays for their trip to Malawi next year.

In spite of the various COVID-19 restrictions over the year, they have been able to raise money for their charity work.

To date they have delivered around 55,000 leaflets and menus for businesses around Royston and the surrounding villages.

And in the next couple of weeks they are excited to continue this work by delivering menus for new business, The Guard House In Kneesworth Street. This new takeaway in town will be offering royal Thai cuisine.

The Guard House staff said: "We are eager to become a part of the community, so we are very pleased to support these pupils who are raising funds for a worthy initiative, whilst also helping us to launch our business."

If you see pupils delivering in the cold December weather, do give them a smile!

If there are any other local businesses that wish to utilise the leaflet delivery team, email MalawiRoyston2021@gmail.com.