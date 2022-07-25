News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Pupils inspired by week-long science roadshow

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:38 AM July 25, 2022
Pupils from King James Academy in Royston learnt about the wonders of space in the Cambridge Science Centre Roadshow.

Children from Years 5 to 8 participated in the hands-on science show, workshop and exhibits, funded by Johnson Matthey.

The pupils had the opportunity to be part of a 'Join the Crew' show where they found out how to get to space, what life is like when you get there, and how to stay safe in space.

They also participated in a 'Sailing Science' workshop, where they built their own land yacht and investigated the materials and forces involved along the way.

Deputy headteacher Laura Rawlings said: “Pupils have spoken animatedly about their science experiences and learning. Pupils enjoyed taking home their land yacht designs to continue their testing!”

Johnson Matthey were able to fund the roadshow through their Science and Me project, which aims to inspire young people about science and engineering.

