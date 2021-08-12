King James Academy students praised for 'resilience and dedication' on GCSE results day
- Credit: KJAR
King James Academy in Royston congratulated Year 11 students on their "excellent" GCSE results.
A statement from the school said: "Students have shown unprecedented levels of resilience and dedication to their studies having overcome the challenges they have faced throughout their GCSE learning."
King James’ students will be going on to a range of post 16 courses across many different colleges and education providers, including over 10 per cent of the year group studying mathematics at A-level.
The academy’s curriculum saw students attaining grades and qualifications from subjects as diverse as music, art, drama, Spanish, all sciences and business studies.
All students left the academy with a range of qualifications and are excited about their next step. Students are taking advantage of the wide range of courses available. This year's alumni will be studying courses such as vehicle mechanics, catering and media as well as traditional A-levels across all disciplines.
Pupil Charles Brandon said: “I’m pleased with my three grade 9s."
Hannah Barnes looked to her future, saying: “I'm pleasantly surprised and am looking forward to studying maths, further maths, economics and physics at Hills Road."
Hannah was one of many students whose grades were a testament to her continual work effort and relentless studying, achieving a highly impressive six grade 9s and three grade 8s.
Headteacher Mr G. Farquhar stated “I want to congratulate a truly wonderful bunch of young people on the work and commitment they have shown throughout their GCSE studies.
"These grades reflect the hard work of students and staff supported by the families who all come together to make our academy the inclusive community it is and that we are proud of.
"We wish the very best to all our departing year 11s and know they will continue to flourish on the next step of their journey.”