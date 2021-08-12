King James Academy students praised for 'resilience and dedication' on GCSE results day

Published: 3:03 PM August 12, 2021

Henry Prior, Steven Wood and Liam Morgan from King James Academy in Royston celebrating their GCSE results - Credit: KJAR

King James Academy in Royston congratulated Year 11 students on their "excellent" GCSE results.

A statement from the school said: "Students have shown unprecedented levels of resilience and dedication to their studies having overcome the challenges they have faced throughout their GCSE learning."

Charlie Crook from King James Academy in Royston celebrating his GCSE results - Credit: KJAR

King James’ students will be going on to a range of post 16 courses across many different colleges and education providers, including over 10 per cent of the year group studying mathematics at A-level.

The academy’s curriculum saw students attaining grades and qualifications from subjects as diverse as music, art, drama, Spanish, all sciences and business studies.

Kaiden Mynott from King James Academy in Royston with his GCSE results - Credit: KJAR

All students left the academy with a range of qualifications and are excited about their next step. Students are taking advantage of the wide range of courses available. This year's alumni will be studying courses such as vehicle mechanics, catering and media as well as traditional A-levels across all disciplines.

Pupil Charles Brandon said: “I’m pleased with my three grade 9s."

Charles Brandon, Max Fleming and Hannah Barnes picking up their GCSE results at King James Academy in Royston - Credit: KJAR

Hannah Barnes looked to her future, saying: “I'm pleasantly surprised and am looking forward to studying maths, further maths, economics and physics at Hills Road."

Hannah was one of many students whose grades were a testament to her continual work effort and relentless studying, achieving a highly impressive six grade 9s and three grade 8s.

Kade Lincoln from KJAR in Royston with his GCSE results - Credit: KJAR

Headteacher Mr G. Farquhar stated “I want to congratulate a truly wonderful bunch of young people on the work and commitment they have shown throughout their GCSE studies.

"These grades reflect the hard work of students and staff supported by the families who all come together to make our academy the inclusive community it is and that we are proud of.

Kane Racher, Lily Hughes, Molly Smith, Sristi Premadasa and Lola Holson from King James Academy in Royston with their GCSE results - Credit: KJAR

"We wish the very best to all our departing year 11s and know they will continue to flourish on the next step of their journey.”