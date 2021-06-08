Former mayor bows out with honorary black belt at Judo club launch
- Credit: Courtesy of David Chastell
A new judo club has opened in Litlington, with former Royston mayor Rob Inwood kicking things off on opening night.
Councillor Inwood was presented with an honorary black belt at Sukata Judo Academy yesterday evening, by head instructor David Chastell, for his support of local businesses during the pandemic.
David said: "I felt it important to thank Cllr Inwood for all his hard work and dedication during the pandemic.
"During the lockdown, Cllr Inwood was an amazing advocate for local businesses and really tried to support the local community."
He was also given a certificate to celebrate his appointment as an honorary black belt of Sukata Judo Academy after a very successful opening night.
You may also want to watch:
Sukata Judo Academy offers classes for both adults and children. Children's classes will run every Monday at Litlington Recreation Centre.
For more details of classes, contact David on 07932 646860.
Most Read
- 1 Royston arson: Police renew appeal after flats fire
- 2 Flying day at IWM Duxford commemorates 77th anniversary of D-Day
- 3 Melbourn Squash pay homage as club legend Kate Nankivell hangs up her racket
- 4 Addenbrooke's adds 20-bed ward with more to come
- 5 Once-in-a-generation improvement scheme completed at London King's Cross station
- 6 Release farmgate report ASAP urges Tory councillor
- 7 Open Cambridge returns in September for a feast of events over 10 days
- 8 How do North East Herts and South Cambs fare in the latest boundary review proposals?
- 9 Former mayor bows out with honorary black belt at Judo club launch
- 10 IWM Duxford announces final six Flying Days of the year and other family events for 2021