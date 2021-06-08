News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Former mayor bows out with honorary black belt at Judo club launch

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:00 AM June 8, 2021   
Rob Inwood and David Chastell

Councillor Rob Inwood attended the opening of Sukato Judo Club in Litlington, and was thanked for his support to local businesses with an honorary black belt and certificate - Credit: Courtesy of David Chastell

A new judo club has opened in Litlington, with former Royston mayor Rob Inwood kicking things off on opening night.

Councillor Inwood was presented with an honorary black belt at Sukata Judo Academy yesterday evening, by head instructor David Chastell, for his support of local businesses during the pandemic. 

David said: "I felt it important to thank Cllr Inwood for all his hard work and dedication during the pandemic.

"During the lockdown, Cllr Inwood was an amazing advocate for local businesses and really tried to support the local community."

He was also given a certificate to celebrate his appointment as an honorary black belt of Sukata Judo Academy after a very successful opening night. 

You may also want to watch:

Sukata Judo Academy offers classes for both adults and children. Children's classes will run every Monday at Litlington Recreation Centre.

For more details of classes, contact David on 07932 646860.

