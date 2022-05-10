Pupils enjoy feasting and fancy dress with Viking and Medieval Day

Year 4 pupils at Icknield Walk First School dressed up as Vikings - Credit: Icknield Walk First School

Year 2 and Year 4 pupils at Icknield Walk First School in Royston celebrated reaching the end of their topics by dressing up as Vikings and people from medieval times.

Pupils in Year 4, who were marking the end of their topic learning about the Vikings, came in dressed as Vikings and participated in activities including writing Viking runes, making a Viking game out of clay and crafting jewellery.

Icknield Walk First School pupils took part in a medieval day - Credit: Icknield Walk First School

They also made and tasted mead - a popular Viking drink - and enjoyed oat flapjacks.

Meanwhile in Year 2, pupils held a medieval day to celebrate the end of their topic 'The Homes of Kings and Queens'.

Icknield Walk First School pupils took part in a medieval day - Credit: Icknield Walk First School

The children dressed up as knights, jesters and royalty and took part in a day of arts-based activities, which included a music session putting instruments and actions to song, making crowns, decorating goblets and enjoying a medieval feast.