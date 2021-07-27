Pupils celebrate all things Roald Dahl with 'Whoopsy Whiffling' day
- Credit: Icknield Walk First School
Year 3 pupils at Icknield Walk First School in Royston dressed up and took part in 'revolting' activities to celebrate Roald Dahl's books.
For the 'Whoopsy Wiffling' day - defined by the Oxford Roald Dahl Dictionary as a 'great' day - the children created their own dream jars like in The BFG, and made up their own words in Gobblefunk, the BFG's language.
Divergent Drama Group also paid a visit, and pupils and teachers acted out scenes from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and made a revolting beard like Mr Twit, covered with horrible bits of food.
Pupils showed off their impressive costumes - including the Enormous Crocodile, Charlie Bucket and his Golden Ticket, Matilda, Fantastic Mr Fox and more.
A school spokesperson said: "It was amazing to the see the effort that went into the costumes and they were all so different – great to hear the children laughing and squealing with glee during the drama workshop too!"