News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Education

Pupils have a wild time making new friends

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 10:00 AM June 2, 2021   
Icknield Walk First School Spirit of the Wild visit

Ben and Hannah and their animals met Early Years pupils at Icknield Walk First School. - Credit: Icknield Walk First School

Children in the early years classes at Icknield Walk First School have been lucky enough to enjoy a visit from some furry - and not so furry - new friends.

The team at Spirit of the Wild showed the youngsters an array of interesting animals - including a barn owl, snowy owl, parrot, cockroach, millipede, tarantula, African dormouse, chameleon, two tortoises, snake, skunk, bullfrog and fruit bat.

 Icknield Walk First School youngsters in Royston enjoyed a visit from Spirit of the Wild 

Icknield Walk First School youngsters enjoyed a visit from Spirit of the Wild - Credit:  Icknield Walk First School

A school spokeswoman said: "Our visiting animal expert called Ben taught us lots of interesting facts and new vocabulary, such as ‘herbivore’, ‘omnivore’, ‘talon’, ‘carnivore’ and ‘exoskeleton’.

"The children were invited to touch or hold an animal, which they really enjoyed. What a wonderful morning we all had."

Spirit of the Wild brings the largest and most diverse range of wildlife to schools, care homes and more.

See https://www.spiritofthewild.biz for more information. 

You may also want to watch:

Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People out on Therfield Heath in the sunshine at the weekend. Picture: Clare Swarbrick

Therfield Heath 2021 land swap approved

Bianca Wild

person
David Froggett and Lucille Shears with Bassingbourn Community Primary School's Rachael Schofield and Vicky Tyas

'There were tears' - grateful families receive money from grant fund

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Ivan Titmuss of The Fox and Duck in Therfield is welcoming customers back after months in lockdown.

Gas delivery drama temporarily halts pub's reopening plans

Bianca Wild

person
Heather Beagley boarded the RMS Queen Mary on May 27, 1936 - she's now a resident at Barley.

Barley's Heather recounts RMS Queen Mary's maiden voyage 85 years on

Bianca Wild

person
Comments powered by Disqus