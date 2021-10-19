News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ewan's handiwork sees him give back to his old school with help of charity

Bianca Wild

Published: 4:19 PM October 19, 2021   
Ewan Walpole helping to build the shed for Melbourn Village College - his old school

Ewan Walpole helping to build the shed for Melbourn Village College - his old school. - Credit: MVC

A 20-year-old has helped build a shed for his old school - after it was donated by the charity which has been supporting him in experiencing the world of work. 

Ewan Walpole is a former student at Melbourn Village College - and left the school, in The Moor, in 2018. 

The shed was donated by the Phoenix Trust, which helps young people with learning disabilities, mental health and/or behavioural issues experience the workplace.

The shed will be used for storing the tools for gardening lessons.

The shed at Melbourn Village College, donated by the Phoenix Trust.

The shed at Melbourn Village College, donated by the Phoenix Trust. - Credit: MVC

“Enterprises such as Phoenix help our pupils with moderate to severe learning disabilities see a pathway for them post-16.” said Anna Ghale, MVC's SENCo and Skills Base lead.

“It’s perfect for storing the tools we use for bespoke gardening lessons with our Year 10 and 11 pupils who will be doing AQA unit awards.

“We will also be doing gardening with our Year 7 to 9 learners who have Student Support Centre lessons.”

