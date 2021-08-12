Bassingbourn Village College 'immensely proud' of GCSE results

Published: 12:01 PM August 12, 2021

Students at Bassingbourn Village College are celebrating an "excellent" set of GCSE results, which the school said reflect pupils' outstanding achievements.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

A statement from the school praised students for working extremely hard throughout the last two years, and said that their results reflect the resilience they have shown during this time.

Principal Vickey Poulter said: "We are immensely proud of the work and achievements of our students, especially after they have had such a difficult and disrupted year.

"Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Secondary Heads said: “We are incredibly proud of the resilience and care shown within Cambridgeshire schools over the last academic year and wish all students the best of luck with their results and their future educational or career choices.

“Students taking GCSE, AS and A-Levels regulated by Ofqual will this year be awarded grades based on an assessment by their teachers.

"Earlier this year the Government confirmed no performance data for schools will be published, as in 2020, because of the exceptional circumstances under which grades have been awarded.

“As the results are not comparable to previous years, Cambridgeshire secondary schools and colleges will not be able to publish school level performance data and will focus again on celebrating the successes of students whose hard work and dedication resulted in them securing a great outcome, given the challenges of the last year.”