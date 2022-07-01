Bassingbourn Village College students win Pitch for the Prize competition

The Year 8 Allergy Alert team from Bassingbourn Village College were named winners of the AstraZeneca competition - Credit: BVC

Five Year 8 students from Bassingbourn Village College won first prize in AstraZeneca's 'Pitch for the Prize' competition as part of Cambridgeshire County Day.

They competed against two other teams from Linton Village College and Melbourn Village College.

The winning team, named Allergy Alert, had already won top place in a Dragon's Den-style competition as part of a Year 8 enterprise day in February with their idea for a portable allergy sensor, which would alert the user to any potential allergens within food or on surfaces.

At the county day, the teams had three minutes to present their idea in front of an audience of 100 people, including representatives of AstraZeneca, Deloitte and the general public, with the winner chosen by audience vote.

The team received £50 Amazon vouchers, as well as a lunch at Lucy Cavendish College and a private tour of the Judge Business School.