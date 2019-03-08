Rock music festival to be held in memory of Meldreth guitarist

Meldreth guitarist Richard East died by suicide last year - and now EastFest is being held in his memory. Picture: EastFest Archant

A rock music festival is to be held in Flint Cross in memory of a Meldreth guitarist who took his own life last year.

Edward Mallen Edward Mallen

EastFest - Rock in Mind, will take place on a five-acre site at the Coach House - following the tragic suicide of Richard East.

In total, seven rock bands from across the east of England region - many comprising former friends and bandmates of Richard - have joined forces to celebrate the life of their friend and stage a musical extravaganza embracing all genres of rock music from the past 40 years.

Richard's wife Sandra said: "As with all suicides, the loss of my dear husband has been incredibly traumatic.

"His loss highlights the curse of mental illness and suicide in our community and I am deeply touched by the love and support everyone has shown in planning this marvellous event.

Meldreth guitarist Richard East died by suicide last year - and now EastFest is being held in his memory. Picture: EastFest

"Richard would have loved to be a part of this, but is sadly no longer with us. We must do all we can to prevent future tragedy."

The festival site will have full parking, catering and entertainment amenities and is designed as a family event. All the bands are performing for free and there will be other entertainment and activities on the day.

All proceeds from EastFest will go to The MindEd Trust, a charity created in 2015 following the tragic death of gifted teenager, Edward Mallen, who was also from the village.

The charity is devoted to destroying the stigma surrounding mental illness and providing care and support for those experiencing trauma.

Steve Mallen, Edward's father and chair of the trust, said: "Rich East was a childhood friend of mine and his loss, adding to the terrible death of my own son, has resonated deeply in our community and once again highlighted the growing burden of mental illness on our society.

"EastFest is all about having fun whie raising funds to help local people. With rock in mind, we will do a lot of good."

Tickets for EastFest - which takes place on Saturday, July 27, from 12 noon until midnight - are selling fast and the site has a limited capacity, so people are being encouraged to book early.

Tickets are available from the Cambridge Corn Exchange box office at cambridgelive.org.uk/tickets/events/eastfest-2019 and are priced at £20, while under 16s go free.