Hear more about East West Rail Link route at planned events

Route E is the preferred route for the East West Rail Link. Archant

A series of events are being held for residents to find out more about the preferred route in the East West Rail Link.

The preferred option for the central section of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc connects existing stations in Bedford and Cambridge with communities in Cambourne and the area north of Sandy, south of St Neots.

The route was announced last month and came as a relief to many in our South Cambs villages, as previously it was thought the route would go via Bassingbourn and surrounding areas.

At the events, you will be able to find out more about the East West Rail Company and meet their experts, talk about the next steps for the railway and share your views.

Beginning on Wednesday next week at The Hub in Cambourne, the events are being held over six weeks in 14 locations across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire at varying times and days of the week - with the final meeting on March 31 from 11am to 3pm at Barrington Village Hall the only one to take place in this area.

February 19 - The Hub, Cambourne, CB23 6GW, 11.30am - 3pm

February 25 - Shelford Rugby Club, CB22 5JJ, 1.30pm - 5pm

February 29 - Little Gransden Village Hall, SG19 3DP, 11.30am - 5pm

March 6 - The Priory Centre, St Neots, PE19 2BH, 2.30pm - 7pm

March 7 - Great Barford Village Hall, MK44 3HA , 11.30am - 3pm

March 10 - Ravensden Village Hall, MK44 2RL, 1.30pm - 5pm

March 13 - Sandy Village Hall, SG19 1BN, 12.30pm - 4pm

March 16 - Scott Hall, Bedford, MK42 0DS, 2.30pm - 7pm

March 19 - Clapham Village Hall, MK41 6BP, 4pm - 8.30pm

March 20 - Ross Street Community Centre, Cambridge, CB1 3UZ, 2.30pm - 6pm

March 24 - Bedford Blues Rugby, MK40 3NF, 4pm - 9pm

March 28 - Comberton Village Hall, CB23 7DY, 3.30pm - 7pm

March 30 - Webb Library, Cambridge, CB5 8BJ, 11.30am - 5pm

March 31 - Barrington Village Hall, CB22 7QX, 11am - 3pm

Event listings are also available at eastwestrail.co.uk, alongside detailed reports on how the preferred option was chosen, a full account of the public consultation held in 2019 and a number of helpful documents explaining EWRC's commitments to landowners, approach to the environment and approach to procurement.

These events are not a formal consultation and EWRC says: "We want to get to know you better, and build a relationship based on trust, transparency and mutual respect."

"From everyone at East West Railway Company, we look forward to seeing you soon."