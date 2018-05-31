Advanced search

Hear more about East West Rail Link route at planned events

PUBLISHED: 06:58 18 February 2020

Route E is the preferred route for the East West Rail Link.

Route E is the preferred route for the East West Rail Link.

Archant

A series of events are being held for residents to find out more about the preferred route in the East West Rail Link.

The preferred option for the central section of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc connects existing stations in Bedford and Cambridge with communities in Cambourne and the area north of Sandy, south of St Neots.

The route was announced last month and came as a relief to many in our South Cambs villages, as previously it was thought the route would go via Bassingbourn and surrounding areas.

At the events, you will be able to find out more about the East West Rail Company and meet their experts, talk about the next steps for the railway and share your views.

Beginning on Wednesday next week at The Hub in Cambourne, the events are being held over six weeks in 14 locations across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire at varying times and days of the week - with the final meeting on March 31 from 11am to 3pm at Barrington Village Hall the only one to take place in this area.

February 19 - The Hub, Cambourne, CB23 6GW, 11.30am - 3pm

February 25 - Shelford Rugby Club, CB22 5JJ, 1.30pm - 5pm

February 29 - Little Gransden Village Hall, SG19 3DP, 11.30am - 5pm

March 6 - The Priory Centre, St Neots, PE19 2BH, 2.30pm - 7pm

March 7 - Great Barford Village Hall, MK44 3HA , 11.30am - 3pm

You may also want to watch:

March 10 - Ravensden Village Hall, MK44 2RL, 1.30pm - 5pm

March 13 - Sandy Village Hall, SG19 1BN, 12.30pm - 4pm

March 16 - Scott Hall, Bedford, MK42 0DS, 2.30pm - 7pm

March 19 - Clapham Village Hall, MK41 6BP, 4pm - 8.30pm

March 20 - Ross Street Community Centre, Cambridge, CB1 3UZ, 2.30pm - 6pm

March 24 - Bedford Blues Rugby, MK40 3NF, 4pm - 9pm

March 28 - Comberton Village Hall, CB23 7DY, 3.30pm - 7pm

March 30 - Webb Library, Cambridge, CB5 8BJ, 11.30am - 5pm

March 31 - Barrington Village Hall, CB22 7QX, 11am - 3pm

Event listings are also available at eastwestrail.co.uk, alongside detailed reports on how the preferred option was chosen, a full account of the public consultation held in 2019 and a number of helpful documents explaining EWRC's commitments to landowners, approach to the environment and approach to procurement.

These events are not a formal consultation and EWRC says: "We want to get to know you better, and build a relationship based on trust, transparency and mutual respect."

"From everyone at East West Railway Company, we look forward to seeing you soon."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Electrical heater causes blaze at Royston shop

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a Royston flower shop

Severe weather and a train hitting a tree causes delays from Cambridge to London

Storm Dennis is causing severe delays to Great Northern train services on the Cambridge to London line in both directions. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

‘Awful eyesore’ near Therfield Heath after developer cuts down trees ‘without permission’

Trees removed near the Hedera Gardens development in Royston. Picture: Liz Meissner

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Hear more about East West Rail Link route at planned events

Route E is the preferred route for the East West Rail Link.

Most Read

Electrical heater causes blaze at Royston shop

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a Royston flower shop

Severe weather and a train hitting a tree causes delays from Cambridge to London

Storm Dennis is causing severe delays to Great Northern train services on the Cambridge to London line in both directions. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

‘Awful eyesore’ near Therfield Heath after developer cuts down trees ‘without permission’

Trees removed near the Hedera Gardens development in Royston. Picture: Liz Meissner

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Hear more about East West Rail Link route at planned events

Route E is the preferred route for the East West Rail Link.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Hear more about East West Rail Link route at planned events

Route E is the preferred route for the East West Rail Link.

REVIEW: Band of Gold at Cambridge Arts Theatre - sadly it’s got a bit tarnished

Band of Gold at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Ruth Neave ‘totally numb’ after man arrested and charged for her son Rikki Neave’s murder

Ruth Neave (right) has described feeling �totally numb� and �overwhelmed� after a man was arrested and charged with the murder of her son Rikki. Picture: Terry Harris/Archant

EU Settlement Scheme applications near 25,000 in Herts and beyond

Almost 25,000 people have applied to the EU Settlement Scheme in our area. Picture: Pixabay
Drive 24