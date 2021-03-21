Have your say on end of life care in east and north Herts

Published: 10:00 AM March 21, 2021 Updated: 10:17 AM March 21, 2021

People whose loved ones have recently had end of life care in east and north Hertfordshire are asked to take part in a survey - Credit: East and North Herts CCG

A survey has been launched inviting members of the public to give feedback on the provision of end of life care.

East and North Hertfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is running the survey until the end of March, and will use the results to inform care providers on what is currently working well and what requires improvement.

The CCG is keen to hear from anyone whose loved ones received end of life care from any of the following organisations in the last six to 12 months: Lister Hospital, Herts Community NHS Trust, Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, Garden House Hospice Care, Isabel Hospice, and any care homes across east and north Herts.

Through the survey, the CCG also hopes to discover how quality of care has been impacted by the challenges of COVID-19.

To complete the survey go to www.healthierfuture.org.uk/eol-survey. All responses will be anonymous.