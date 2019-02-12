Duxford set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

A IX(B) Sqn Tornado GR4 training for deployment to Afghanistan in 2012, armed with Brimstone missiles. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright Crown Copyright

IWM Duxford is one of the locations set for a flypast from the Tornado jet as it embarks on its farewell tour next week.

Tornado GR4 now on display at IWM Duxford. Tornado GR4 now on display at IWM Duxford.

The Tornado is being retired from Royal Air Force service after nearly 40 years, with Duxford set to see the jet roar overhead on Wednesday, February 20, as it tours the country before its departure.

Designed by Panavia, the aircraft was a collaboration between the UK, Germany and Italy – coming into RAF service in 1979.

It saw combat during the Gulf War of 1991, while also flying operations over Kosovo, Iraq and Syria.

A flight of Tornado jets returned home to the UK for the last time on February 5, landing at RAF Marham in Norfolk.

The Tornado will be replaced by the F-35 Lightning – costing $85 million per aircraft according to designers Lockheed.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hiller, a former Tornado pilot, said: “I will personally be very sad to see the Tornado retire.

“We can all take immense pride in what the Tornado has achieved in defence of the nation over nearly four decades.”