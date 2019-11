Traffic delays after Duxford crash at A505/M11 roundabout

There are major delays after a crash at the A505 and M11 roundabout in Duxford this morning.

Traffic is queuing on the A505 back towards Royston due to the collision.

Delays are currently approximately 45 minutes.