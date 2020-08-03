Investigation launched after ‘devastating’ fire at Duxford school

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze at Duxford Community Primary School. Picture: HFRS

Around 50 firefighters tackled a blaze at Duxford Community Primary school on Friday evening – and police have now launched an investigation into the cause.



Crews from Baldock, Cambridge, Gamglingay, Huntingdon, Newmarket, Ramsey, Royston and Saffron Walden were called at 8.26pm to the well-developed fire in a single story building at the school in St John’s Street.

Part of the building was destroyed and other significant damage was caused as a result. Police also attended the scene to assist the fire service while they extinguished the flames using hose reels and jets.

Crews also checked the area for hot spots using thermal imaging cameras and were present throughout the night to ensure the fire was out and the scene was safe. The last crew left the scene by around 5.30am.



Nobody was injured and no arrests have been made, but an investigation surrounding the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Sgt Emma Hilson from the neighbourhood policing team said: “The loss of part of the school and the preschool is naturally devastating for the Duxford community and the surrounding area.



“We have been working closely with the school, Duxford community and the fire service to build a picture of the events of Friday evening and investigations are continuing.

“We are very aware of numerous rumours that are circulating within the community at present. We would politely ask people not to speculate on the cause of the fire, but to direct any information to us through our normal reporting channels.

“We would like to urge parents to ensure their children remain away from the site and do not trespass onto the property. The building structure has not been fully assessed and the site is closed for safety reasons. The community will see an increased police presence as a result of this.

“This is a devastating loss to the community especially for the children and teachers. Our thoughts go out to anyone that may have been affected and we will continue working alongside the school and the local authority to support them as they move closer to the new school year.”

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or has any information about the incident, is urged to call 101 quoting investigation number 35/51082/20.

A crowdfunding page set up following the fire has already surpassed its £8,000 target, with the current total standing at more than £13,000. Go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rebuildduxfordschool to donate.