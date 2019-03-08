Drink driving arrest after Bassingbourn crash

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a two-vehicle collision in Bassingbourn yesterday evening.

Officers were called to the incident, which happened at about 8.30pm in Brook Road.

Police posted about the arrest on Facebook, saying: "The driver left the scene but was located shortly after when she blew almost five times the legal limit. Thankfully no one was injured.

"The woman is now spending the night in the cells."

The woman had 153 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.