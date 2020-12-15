Advanced search

Domestic abuse special report: Where to get help

PUBLISHED: 16:01 15 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 15 December 2020

Where to find domestic abuse support in Herts. Picture: NSPCC/Tom Hull

Photography by Tom Hull

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, here’s where you can get help and support.

• Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline: 08 088 088 088

• Survivors Against Domestic Abuse (SADA): 01438 24266

• SAHWR Specialist Domestic Abuse Services: 03301 025811

• Women’s Aid: helpline@womensaid.org.uk

• Men’s Advice Line: 0808 801 0327

• Galop national LGBTQ+ domestic abuse helpline: 0800 999 5428

• National Stalking Helpline: 0808 802 0300

• Hourglass (older person abuse helpline): 0808 808 8141

• Muslim Women’s Network Helpline: 0800999 5786

• Karma Nirvana (honour-based and domestic abuse helpline): 0800 5999 247

• NSPCC (for concerns about a child): 0808 800 5000

• Childline: 0800 1111

• Victim Support: 0808 16 89 111

• Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111

