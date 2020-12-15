Domestic abuse special report: Where to get help
PUBLISHED: 16:01 15 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 15 December 2020
Photography by Tom Hull
If you are a victim of domestic abuse, here’s where you can get help and support.
• Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline: 08 088 088 088
• Survivors Against Domestic Abuse (SADA): 01438 24266
• SAHWR Specialist Domestic Abuse Services: 03301 025811
• Women’s Aid: helpline@womensaid.org.uk
• Men’s Advice Line: 0808 801 0327
• Galop national LGBTQ+ domestic abuse helpline: 0800 999 5428
You may also want to watch:
• National Stalking Helpline: 0808 802 0300
• Hourglass (older person abuse helpline): 0808 808 8141
• Muslim Women’s Network Helpline: 0800999 5786
• Karma Nirvana (honour-based and domestic abuse helpline): 0800 5999 247
• NSPCC (for concerns about a child): 0808 800 5000
• Childline: 0800 1111
• Victim Support: 0808 16 89 111
• Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111
