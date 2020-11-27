Dogwalker involved in fatal early morning A10 crash

A pedestrian has died after she was involved in a serious crash on the A10 this morning.

Just before 4am, the woman, who was in her 70s and walking her brown terrier dog named Holly along the A10 near Reed towards Buntingford, was involved in a collision with a van.

The driver stopped at the scene and contacted the emergency services. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the woman sadly died.

PC Neil Crosier from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who have helped us today to locate the woman’s family so that we could tell them what had happened as soon as possible. They are being supported by specialist officers.

“Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding this collision is on-going and I would like to now appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around the time or saw the woman, who was walking her brown dog, prior to the collision to please get in touch.

“If you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle and believe you may have captured something that could help our enquiries please also contact me by emailing neil.crosier@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

The dog is still believed to be missing and police are working to find her. If you see the brown terrier-type dog, please contact 101, quoting ISR 48 of 27/11/20.

Large parts of the A10 were closed for more than eight hours today, as emergency services worked at the scene.