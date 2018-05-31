Advanced search

Steeple Morden woman sentenced after dangerous dog attacked neighbour’s son

PUBLISHED: 16:28 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 18 June 2020

Juliet Knight was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Juliet Knight was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Steeple Morden woman has been sentenced after admitting being in charge of a dangerous dog who attacked her neighbour’s son.

Juliet Knight, of Jubilee Way, was leaving her home on October 15 last year when her dog ran from the house into the front garden.

The dog then managed to escape under the bushes to a neighbouring garden and through a gate to a footpath and bit the victim on the leg.

You may also want to watch:

The victim’s mother took him to a local GP surgery where he received treatment for a small puncture wound to his thigh.

On Monday last week, at Cambridge Crown Court, 55-year-old Knight pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and was sentenced to 20 months in prison – suspended for 24 months.

She was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to the victim.

PC Daniel Yip said: “Knight admitted she was in charge of the dog and it was out of control. She stated she hadn’t managed to let him out in the morning.

“I am glad she has taken responsibility for her actions and I hope something like this doesn’t happen again.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Shopping in Royston resumes with social distancing measures in place

MP Sir Oliver Heald shopping in Royston town centre. Picture: @OliverHealdUK

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

A fruitful family day out at Melbourn farm shop

Melbourn's Bury Lane Farm Shop has held its first pick your own session of the year now lockdown restrictions have eased. Picture: Bury Lane Farm Shop

Steeple Morden woman sentenced after dangerous dog attacked neighbour’s son

Juliet Knight was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Shopping in Royston resumes with social distancing measures in place

MP Sir Oliver Heald shopping in Royston town centre. Picture: @OliverHealdUK

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

A fruitful family day out at Melbourn farm shop

Melbourn's Bury Lane Farm Shop has held its first pick your own session of the year now lockdown restrictions have eased. Picture: Bury Lane Farm Shop

Steeple Morden woman sentenced after dangerous dog attacked neighbour’s son

Juliet Knight was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Royston Crow

Leaders across Cambridgeshire show support for Government U-turn on free school meals extension

Education leaders, including Jonathan Lewis, director of education for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, have shown their support after the government changed its mind to extend free school meals over the summer holidays after increasing pressure from schools and figures like footballer Marcus Rashford (right). Pictures: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL/MIKE EGERTON/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Steeple Morden woman sentenced after dangerous dog attacked neighbour’s son

Juliet Knight was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Cambridgeshire hospital calls for more support to help staff beyond coronavirus pandemic

Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge is calling for more donations to help staff beyond the coronavirus pandemic, where donations have already benefitted hospital staff, such as those on the procurement and supply chain. Pictures: SUPPLIED

2020 Herts Business Awards offer a chance to celebrate all that’s been achieved during the past year

All of this year's Hertfordshire Business Awards 2019 winners on stage at the event of the gala night at Knebworth Barns. Picture: Melissa Page Photographer

East and North Herts NHS Trust plays part in groundbreaking successful COVID-19 drugs trial

The steroid dexamethasone has been identified as improving survival rates in patients with COVID-19 and experiencing respiratory problems
Drive 24