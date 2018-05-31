Steeple Morden woman sentenced after dangerous dog attacked neighbour’s son

A Steeple Morden woman has been sentenced after admitting being in charge of a dangerous dog who attacked her neighbour’s son.

Juliet Knight, of Jubilee Way, was leaving her home on October 15 last year when her dog ran from the house into the front garden.

The dog then managed to escape under the bushes to a neighbouring garden and through a gate to a footpath and bit the victim on the leg.

The victim’s mother took him to a local GP surgery where he received treatment for a small puncture wound to his thigh.

On Monday last week, at Cambridge Crown Court, 55-year-old Knight pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and was sentenced to 20 months in prison – suspended for 24 months.

She was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to the victim.

PC Daniel Yip said: “Knight admitted she was in charge of the dog and it was out of control. She stated she hadn’t managed to let him out in the morning.

“I am glad she has taken responsibility for her actions and I hope something like this doesn’t happen again.”