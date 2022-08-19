News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Learn how to grow your own fruit at Royston garden centre

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:10 AM August 19, 2022
Dobbies in Royston is offering Grow How sessions to teach customers how to grow their own fruit

Dobbies in Royston is offering Grow How sessions to teach customers how to grow their own fruit

Dobbies garden centre is hosting a free Grow How session in its Royston store, with a live demonstration of how to grow your own  fruit.

The interactive workshop will take place at 10.30am on Saturday, September 3. Gardening experts will demonstrate how customers can grow their own blackberries, raspberries, blueberries and apples, as well as showcasing the gardening tools required.

They will also provide tips and tricks for how to best care for fruit trees, as well as charting the journey from seedling to fruit.

The workshop will emphasise the benefits of using peat-free compost, organic feeds and safer pest control products.

Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ partnership and events manager, said: "We’re encouraging customers to attend this free workshop to not only plant and harvest delicious fruit, but also to pass the knowledge on to friends and family so they can also grow their own.”

