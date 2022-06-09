News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Compost bag recycling scheme launches in Royston

Anne Suslak

Published: 5:15 PM June 9, 2022
Dobbies in Royston is enabling residents to recycle their compost bags

Dobbies in Royston is enabling residents to recycle their compost bags - Credit: Dobbies

Dobbies in Royston has launched a scheme enabling residents to recycle their compost bags.

Compost packaging is typically difficult to recycle, as very few local authorities collect polythene sacks as part of kerbside collections or at recycling centres.

Marcus Eyles, horticultural director at Dobbies, said: "With this scheme, anyone can bring in any compost packaging to Dobbies Royston, no matter what brand or where it was purchased, and return it to one of the recycling bins. 

“We wanted to ensure gardeners across Royston had the opportunity to dispose of their compost packaging in a sustainable way.” 

The recycled material will be turned into garden furniture with the help of Evergreen Garden Care, which will then be donated to Greenfingers, a charity which creates green spaces for terminally ill children.

Evergreen Garden Care's sustainability marketing manager Jane Hartley said: "We hope residents in Royston make the most of this scheme.” 


