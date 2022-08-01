Learn how to grow Christmas vegetables at Dobbies in Royston

Dobbies Garden Centre in Royston is offering a Grow How session on growing food for Christmas dinner - Credit: Dobbies

Dobbies Garden Centre in Royston is inviting residents to prepare for their Christmas dinner in advance to make sure it is grown sustainably.

The 'Grow How' interactive session will take place in the store on Saturday, August 6, with the garden centre's horticultural experts offering advice on growing Christmas dinner staples.

These include potatoes, kale, parsnip and chard, as well as top tips on how to create a thriving herb garden to elevate your meal.

Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ partnership and events manager, said: “We’re putting on our Santa hats early this year at Dobbies’ Royston store and doing everything we can to get our customers ready for the big day in a sustainable way.

"We’re passionate about encouraging growing your own and are looking to help reduce our customers’ carbon footprint when it comes to food transport and wastage."

For more information go to www.dobbies.com/grow-how