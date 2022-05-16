Garden centre to host royal treat for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Dobbies in Royston is hosting an afternoon tea to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Dobbies

Dobbies Royston is hosting an afternoon tea over the Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate 70 years of the Queen being on the throne.

The afternoon tea will be available from June 3 to June 5, and will include a selection of freshly made sandwiches, savoury treats and a cream scone, with a choice of a pot of tea or coffee. Vegan options will be available.

Children can also take part with their own afternoon tea, including sandwiches, healthy snacks and tasty treats, plus a fruit juice and a chance to decorate their own crown.

Prices are £13.50 for adults and £7.50 for children.

Everyone who attends the event in Royston can be in with a chance of winning a £100 Dobbies gift card.

Partnership and events manager Sarah Murray said: "We’re expecting this event to be popular so we’re encouraging customers to book in advance to avoid disappointment.”

To book go to dobbies.com/events.