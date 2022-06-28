News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Little Seedlings workshops to teach budding gardeners this summer

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:04 AM June 28, 2022
UNP - Dobbies - Little Seedlings Ambassador, Evelyn Brown, Dundee.

Dobbies' Little Seedlings ambassador Evelyn Brown - Credit: Fraser Band

A free gardening club is hosting a series of workshops in Royston next month to keep children busy over the summer holidays.

The Little Seedlings Club at Dobbies garden centre is for children aged four to 10, exploring the ways in which they can connect to plants, wildlife and the environment.

A Magnificent Microgreens workshop will take place on Sunday, July 3, and will delve into the science  behind nutritious leafy greens, and how you can grow your own at home.

The summer holiday sessions will take place on July 18 and August 22 between 10.15am and 11.15am.

Children can learn how to create their own summer sanctuary in the garden for plants and wildlife to flourish, make bug hotels, learn animal facts and take a closer look at the insects, birds and animals that call the garden home during the summer months.

Places must be booked in advance at https://events.dobbies.com/.


Royston News

