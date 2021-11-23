Vandals trash Royston High Street litter bins

Gone AWOL: Residents across Royston originally thought the bins were being removed by North Hertfordshire Council - Credit: North Hertfordshire Council

A spate of disappearing bins in Royston has left residents scratching their heads as to where they've gone and why.

The missing bins in the town centre and Garden Walk were originally thought to have been removed by North Herts Council, but this rumour has since been debunked.

Cllr Carol Stanier, deputy executive member for recycling and waste, said: “We know some residents have been concerned that we are taking the bins away but this is not the case.

"We seem to be suffering from some anti-social behaviour whereby the bins are being dislodged from their fixings and thrown over hedges and fences, usually at night.

Rogue bins have been recovered in numerous locations, including from hedges and on top of post boxes! - Credit: North Hertfordshire Council

“We have found some of the bins which will be repaired and put back, but we are also taking the opportunity to review if bins are needed in that particular area as well as looking at alternative options so the bins can be more secure.

"Due to shipping delays we are struggling to get replacement parts, so we may have to temporarily remove the bin bases where these are being used to dump rubbish or are causing a hazard.”

Cllr Amy Allen, executive member for recycling and waste, added: “Nobody is gaining from this. It’s mindless vandalism that is costing the council money to investigate and repair or replace the bins which ultimately costs local taxpayers.

“We would rather not have to spend council tax payers’ money on litter at all and encourage residents and visitors to take their rubbish home, particularly while we are working to reinstall bins across the town.”

The vandalism is being investigated by both North Herts Council and the police. Those with information can contact North Herts Council online or on 01462 474 000.