Man, 58, remains under investigation a year after Diane Stewart 'murder' arrest

PUBLISHED: 07:01 21 August 2019

Police are appealing for information into the death of a woman found at a Great Saling address. Picture: Archant

A 58-year-old man remains under investigation a year after being arrested on suspicion of the murder of Diane Stewart from Bassingbourn.

Diane Stewart (not pictured) was the former wife of Ian Stewart, who was given a life sentence for murdering author Helen Bailey at their Royston home. Picture: Alice BoageyDiane Stewart (not pictured) was the former wife of Ian Stewart, who was given a life sentence for murdering author Helen Bailey at their Royston home. Picture: Alice Boagey

Ms Stewart was found dead at her home in the village on June 25, 2010, and the man - of Bedford - was arrested by detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit on August 21 last year.

In 2010, Ms Stewart's death was found to have been of natural causes, after an epileptic fit. Her former husband Ian Stewart is currently serving a life sentence in prison for killing his fiancée, Royston author Helen Bailey.

In the wake of Stewart's sentencing on February 23, 2017, DCI Jerome Kent - who led the murder investigation - said that he would also be heading a probe into the death of Stewart's former wife Diane, who he had two sons with.

