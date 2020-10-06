Advanced search

Dexter pounds South Cambs streets in emotional marathon effort for best friend

PUBLISHED: 07:01 07 October 2020

Dexter Wright ran a marathon around our South Cambs villages in memory of his best friend Hayden Prince. Picture: Supplied

Dexter Wright ran a marathon around our South Cambs villages in memory of his best friend Hayden Prince. Picture: Supplied

Archant

There were emotional scenes at Orwell Recreation Ground as runner Dexter Wright crossed the finishing line of his ‘virtual’ marathon, in honour of his best friend.

Dexter Wright met Hayden's family at the finish line. Picture: SuppliedDexter Wright met Hayden's family at the finish line. Picture: Supplied

LCpl Hayden Prince from Cambridge died last year in a mountain accident aged 24 – and South Cambs personal trainer Dexter ran 26.2 miles in the pouring rain on Sunday to raise funds for St John Ambulance in his memory.

He told the Crow: “I injured myself badly before the race, and wasn’t able to run for three weeks beforehand. I was feeling like it wasn’t going to happen.

Dexter Wright ran a marathon around our South Cambs villages in memory of his best friend Hayden Prince. Picture: SuppliedDexter Wright ran a marathon around our South Cambs villages in memory of his best friend Hayden Prince. Picture: Supplied

“I have raised more than £6,200 with Gift Aid, so there was a pressure. Added COVID restrictions also meant I couldn’t have as many people as I wanted there so I was up against it.

“On the day, I had a friend Dean there – who was one of Hayden’s friends. He joined me at mile 13 to run the rest of the race.

Dexter Wright ran a marathon around our South Cambs villages in memory of his best friend Hayden Prince. Picture: Supplied Dexter Wright ran a marathon around our South Cambs villages in memory of his best friend Hayden Prince. Picture: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

“My stomach was blotchy from how cold it was, I was soaked through, my feet were squelching, and at mile 13 the St John Ambulance Crew was there cheering me on. Every couple of miles there were people cheering me on, it was amazing. When I got to Whaddon there was about 20 people spread out along the route supporting me.

Dexter Wright met Hayden's family at the finish line. Picture: SuppliedDexter Wright met Hayden's family at the finish line. Picture: Supplied

“I can’t put it into words how nice it was see people along the way.

“Going across the finishing line back in Orwell, I was in floods of tears – Hayden’s family were there and I gave them a huge hug. I know you’re not meant to at the moment with COVID but as it was such an overwhelming experience I had to.”

Dexter Wright ran a marathon around our South Cambs villages in memory of his best friend Hayden Prince. Picture: Supplied Dexter Wright ran a marathon around our South Cambs villages in memory of his best friend Hayden Prince. Picture: Supplied

Dexter ran in three hours 58 minutes – only six minutes slower than his time at London last year. And he plans to return to the event in the capital next year to do a sub-three-hour race.

“I think Hayden would be extremely proud of what I’ve achieved,” said Dexter. His dad sent me a message saying he was in awe of me and his mum said it must feel like a great achievement.

“It wasn’t about me running the marathon it was about what we can do for Hayden. This money is all meant in his name. I’ve got a tattoo on my back in Hayden’s memory – and I was soaked through during the race but it wasn’t showing. I was struggling and when I got to Whaddon, and my dad said your tattoo is now showing through. That was Hayden having my back and it kept me going.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Dexter pounds South Cambs streets in emotional marathon effort for best friend

Dexter Wright ran a marathon around our South Cambs villages in memory of his best friend Hayden Prince. Picture: Supplied

Parents’ warning as Jessica, 8, saved from fall into flooded drain

Karen Joy's daughter Jessica, 8, had to be saved by dad Garry from falling into an open drain which was flooded in Burns Road, Royston. Picture: Karen Joy

How much will COVID-19 cost Hertfordshire County Council?

A new Herts County Council report suggests the financial costs of COVID-19 may exceed £70 million for the 2020/21 financial year. Picture: Sarah Allison

Film review: The New Mutants is ‘a passable superhero origin tale’

Maisie Williams, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, Charlie Heaton and Anya Taylor-Joy in The New Mutants. Picture: 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Knife-waving Bassingbourn boyfriend who threatened to kill partner sentenced

A 44-year-old man from Bassingbourn who abused his girlfriend has been given a suspended prison sentence. Picture: Archant