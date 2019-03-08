Virtual dementia tour bus arrives at Melbourn hub

Davina Biswell (far left) with organisers at the start of the tour, Picture: Clive Porter Archant

Melbourn Community Hub welcomed a 'virtual dementia tour bus' on Saturday, which aims to give people who care for those with the disease a "unique sensory experience".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The bus was brought to the attention of the team at the hub by Davina Biswell who is a champion of Dementia Friends, as a result of her own family experience.

Those attending found the experience both moving and insightful with comments including "it has totally changed my thought process on how to help my mum - I can't tell you how much it has helped me" and "an amazing experience".

If you would be interested in joining Dementia Friends support sessions at Melbourn hub in the near future, or would like to put your name on the waiting list for a potential virtual dementia tour bus, call on 01763 263303 option 1 or email centremanager@melbournhub.co.uk. Dementia Friends initiatives will also be featured at the hub's community showcase event on July 13.