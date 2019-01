Delays after two-vehicle A505 crash between Royston and Baldock

Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on a stretch of the A505 between Royston and Baldock.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway just past the Weston Hills tunnel, with a Nissan Primera and another vehicle involved.

The road has not been closed and traffic is still moving, but delays are expected.