Video
Watch the amazing moment a herd of deer halted traffic near Royston
Published: 10:38 AM January 29, 2021
- Credit: Gemma Ginsberg
A herd of around 150 deer crossing the countryside near Royston was captured on camera.
Gemma Ginsberg captured the incredible footage while driving through the newly-fallen snow on Sunday night.
Her video appeared on the BBC homepage and received over 1,000 likes on Facebook.
She advised other drivers to be careful when travelling in the area.
