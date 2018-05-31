WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A dead horse and foal have been discovered dumped in North Herts, and police and the district council are looking to trace those responsible.

The foal was found on the roadside between Newnham and the A507. Picture: NHDC The foal was found on the roadside between Newnham and the A507. Picture: NHDC

The adult horse was discovered in the first week of June on private farmland near to Newnham Road, which runs between the A507 – just outside of Baldock – and Newnham village.

A week later, on June 8, a young foal was discovered on the side of the same road. It is not known exactly how long they had been there or how they died.

Both horses were a distinctive brown and white in colouring. The foal had a brown head with white stripe on the nose, white legs, brown rear with white stripe around rear and shoulders, and brown body.

North Hertfordshire District Council and Herts police – who both received reports of the dead horses – are now working together to uncover who was responsible for the horses, their welfare and ultimately their deaths.

Councillor Judi Billing, the district council’s executive member for community engagement, said: “This is a truly shocking incident where the perpetrators have shown absolutely no care or respect for these horse’s lives.

“Whoever is responsible must be brought to justice, so if you have any information or knowledge about it please get in touch and help us make sure this does not happen again.“

Neighbourhood Inspector for North Herts, James Lant, said: “We are urging anyone who has any information which could help identify those responsible for this distressing incident, to get in touch as soon as possible. It might be that you have seen horses matching the description locally, before they were found dumped.”

If you witnessed this or have information that may help find those responsible, call the NHDC Customer Service Centre on 01462 474000.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Information reported will be shared with Herts police.