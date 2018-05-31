Advanced search

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

PUBLISHED: 17:34 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 15 June 2020

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A dead horse and foal have been discovered dumped in North Herts, and police and the district council are looking to trace those responsible.

The foal was found on the roadside between Newnham and the A507. Picture: NHDCThe foal was found on the roadside between Newnham and the A507. Picture: NHDC

The adult horse was discovered in the first week of June on private farmland near to Newnham Road, which runs between the A507 – just outside of Baldock – and Newnham village.

A week later, on June 8, a young foal was discovered on the side of the same road. It is not known exactly how long they had been there or how they died.

Both horses were a distinctive brown and white in colouring. The foal had a brown head with white stripe on the nose, white legs, brown rear with white stripe around rear and shoulders, and brown body.

You may also want to watch:

North Hertfordshire District Council and Herts police – who both received reports of the dead horses – are now working together to uncover who was responsible for the horses, their welfare and ultimately their deaths.

Councillor Judi Billing, the district council’s executive member for community engagement, said: “This is a truly shocking incident where the perpetrators have shown absolutely no care or respect for these horse’s lives.

“Whoever is responsible must be brought to justice, so if you have any information or knowledge about it please get in touch and help us make sure this does not happen again.“

Neighbourhood Inspector for North Herts, James Lant, said: “We are urging anyone who has any information which could help identify those responsible for this distressing incident, to get in touch as soon as possible. It might be that you have seen horses matching the description locally, before they were found dumped.”

If you witnessed this or have information that may help find those responsible, call the NHDC Customer Service Centre on 01462 474000.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Information reported will be shared with Herts police.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

Club cricket remains on hold as domestic professional game suspended until August

There has been no cricket of any kind played at Herts Cricket League clubs this season.

Campaigners continue fight to save 400-year-old former pub in Reed

Campaigners are fighting to save The Cabinet at Reed from development. Picture: Bianca Wild

Public toilets set to reopen in Hitchin and Royston as lockdown eases

Public toilets in Hitchin and Royston are set to re-open next week as lockdown measures are eased in Hertfordshire. Picture: NHDC

Most Read

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

Club cricket remains on hold as domestic professional game suspended until August

There has been no cricket of any kind played at Herts Cricket League clubs this season.

Campaigners continue fight to save 400-year-old former pub in Reed

Campaigners are fighting to save The Cabinet at Reed from development. Picture: Bianca Wild

Public toilets set to reopen in Hitchin and Royston as lockdown eases

Public toilets in Hitchin and Royston are set to re-open next week as lockdown measures are eased in Hertfordshire. Picture: NHDC

Latest from the Royston Crow

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Club cricket remains on hold as domestic professional game suspended until August

There has been no cricket of any kind played at Herts Cricket League clubs this season.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun

Public toilets set to reopen in Hitchin and Royston as lockdown eases

Public toilets in Hitchin and Royston are set to re-open next week as lockdown measures are eased in Hertfordshire. Picture: NHDC

Herts County Council’s PPE bill tops £1.9 million for month of April

Hertfordshire County Council spent almost £2m on PPE during April. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA
Drive 24