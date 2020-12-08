Advanced search

Man due in court charged with firearms offences

PUBLISHED: 09:40 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 08 December 2020

David Fairbairn of Ermine Way in Arrington is to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court virtually today. Picture: Archant

A 65-year-old man is due in court today charged with possession of firearms.

David Fairbairn of Ermine Way in Arrington returned to Parkside Police Station, Cambridge, on bail yesterday.

He has since been charged with five counts of possession of firearms and driving while disqualified.

He has also been charged, by the Metropolitan Police, with perverting the course of justice and is due to appear virtually at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.

