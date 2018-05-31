Advanced search

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 16:13 23 January 2020

Notice is given that I David Charles Neal have on the 9th January 2020 applied to South Cambridgeshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for Unit 8, New Barn Farm, Royston, SG8 0EP to include the retail sale of alcohol.

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to South Cambridgeshire District Council, Licensing section, South Cambridgeshire Hall, Cambourne Business Park, Cambourne, CB23 6EA. Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 6th February 2020. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing section, during office hours Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5,000

