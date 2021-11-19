Novelist and entertainer Sarah Harrison is taking part in a Strictly-style dance event for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire - Credit: Home-Start

Family support charity Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire is looking for experienced dancers to take part in a Strictly-style dance event.

The charity has already lined up contestants from local business owners to renowned residents, who are now looking for partners.

Novelist and entertainer Sarah Harrison said: “I'm thrilled to bits to be taking part. As assorted embarrassed relatives can testify I love to dance.

If you have dance experience and would be willing to take on a celebrity partner to choreograph and teach a routine, then Home-Start would love to hear from you.

Each routine needs to be around 90 seconds long, and can be in any dance style. Choreography help can be provided.

Dancers will be asked to meet up with their celebrity partners during January and February to practice their routines.

The event is being held at King James Academy in Royston on March 12.



