Dancers needed for Strictly-style charity event
- Credit: Home-Start
Family support charity Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire is looking for experienced dancers to take part in a Strictly-style dance event.
The charity has already lined up contestants from local business owners to renowned residents, who are now looking for partners.
Novelist and entertainer Sarah Harrison said: “I'm thrilled to bits to be taking part. As assorted embarrassed relatives can testify I love to dance.
If you have dance experience and would be willing to take on a celebrity partner to choreograph and teach a routine, then Home-Start would love to hear from you.
Each routine needs to be around 90 seconds long, and can be in any dance style. Choreography help can be provided.
Dancers will be asked to meet up with their celebrity partners during January and February to practice their routines.
The event is being held at King James Academy in Royston on March 12.
Most Read
- 1 Former Kneesworth House patient charged with attempted rape
- 2 Man dragged terrified girlfriend around house
- 3 Woman shaken after flasher exposes himself in alleyway
- 4 Armed police attend Royston address after 'firearm' incident
- 5 Herts police officer charged with string of child sexual abuse offences
- 6 'Another battle has been won' - residents' joy as Gladman appeal window closes
- 7 Men jailed after police uncover firearms haul
- 8 First phase of 325-homes plan to go before committee
- 9 Extremely concerning incidents reported in Kneesworth House Hospital documentary
- 10 Man arrested after death of cyclist on A10