Elderly cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run near Croydon

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was involved in a collision with a car near Croydon.

A 78-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a Land Rover near Croydon yesterday - and the driver failed to stop at the scene.

Police are appealing for information following the crash on the B1042 Lower Road near Croydon village, which happened at about 2.30pm.

The vehicle, reported to be a light-coloured Land Rover, carried on without stopping after colliding with the man - who was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Officers believe the vehicle is likely to be damaged on the near side. It also lost a wing mirror cover, which was retrieved at the scene.

Anyone with any information, dash cam footage or who may have seen this vehicle should contact Cambs police on 101 quoting incident 267 of December 19 and ask for Sgt Stephen Andrews.