Gallery

Crowds gather at Duxford for Tornado farewell flypast

RAF Tornado jets on their flypast over IWM Duxford. Picture: Phil Chaplin Phil Chaplin/JMP

Crowds gathered at Imperial War Museum Duxford this afternoon to watch the flight of three Royal Air Force Tornados which roared overhead on their farewell tour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The jets – which have been in service since 1979 – are being retired this year, with Duxford on the list of flypast locations for their three-day tour of the UK.

Designed by Panavia, the aircraft was a collaboration between the UK, Germany and Italy, seeing combat during the Gulf War of 1991, while also flying operations over Kosovo, Iraq and Syria.

The Tornado will be replaced by the F-35 Lightning – costing $85 million per aircraft according to designers Lockheed.

Adios!!! Tornado flyover at Duxford pic.twitter.com/tay49WHH3V — Terry ⚒ (@tezzamreley) February 20, 2019

Tornado farewell flypast at Duxford IWM. pic.twitter.com/7lsw02JaCs — Ben Easthope (@BenEasthope1) February 20, 2019