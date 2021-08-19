Can you solve our Crow emoji quiz?
Got a spare couple of minutes to test your emoji/Crow places knowledge? Of course you have!
Answers at the bottom (and yes, you may need your imagination with some of these). Enjoy!
1. 🦵🦵💷
2. 🌾
3. 🐟🎤👶
4. 🕛🍖
5. 3️⃣7️⃣9️⃣ 🌊
6. 🧯🔥 🤒😊
7.📖
8. 🦆🦆🏞️
9.🐑💍🏋️♂️
10. 🐔🏞️
11. 🦊🏋
12. ✈️😞
13. 🐇🛬
Bonus Q - 👱♂️🥌🐦
1. Kneesworth, easy.
2. Barley - sort of.
3. Ah, that great village - microphone fish baby. Bassingbourn!
4. Newnham, of course.
5. Odsey
6. Ashwell - double points if you got it.
7. Reed. Obviously.
8. Duxford - Ducks and a ford (sort of, we did our best)
9. Baaa-rrington.
10. Fowl-mere (on this occasion, the 'ford' is now a lake, yes).
11. That's a tonne of weights being lifted. Foxton.
12. Buckland
13. If you pronounce it incorrectly this may have been tricky - Thriplow!
Bonus Q - OK, so the guy is called Roy and let's just imagine the bird is black. It's your favourite 📰!