Royston Crow > News

Can you solve our Crow emoji quiz?

Bianca Wild

Published: 5:44 PM August 19, 2021   
Can you solve our emoji riddles?

Can you solve our emoji riddles?

Got a spare couple of minutes to test your emoji/Crow places knowledge? Of course you have!

Answers at the bottom (and yes, you may need your imagination with some of these). Enjoy!



1. 🦵🦵💷

2. 🌾

3. 🐟🎤👶

4. 🕛🍖

5. 3️⃣7️⃣9️⃣ 🌊

6. 🧯🔥   🤒😊

7.📖

8. 🦆🦆🏞️

9.🐑💍🏋️‍♂️

10. 🐔🏞️

11. 🦊🏋

12. ✈️😞

13. 🐇🛬


Bonus Q -  👱‍♂️🥌🐦

















1. Kneesworth, easy. 

2. Barley - sort of. 

3. Ah, that great village - microphone fish baby. Bassingbourn! 

4. Newnham, of course.

5. Odsey 

6. Ashwell - double points if you got it. 

7. Reed. Obviously.

8. Duxford - Ducks and a ford (sort of, we did our best) 

9. Baaa-rrington. 

10. Fowl-mere (on this occasion, the 'ford' is now a lake, yes).

11. That's a tonne of weights being lifted. Foxton. 

12. Buckland 

13. If you pronounce it incorrectly this may have been tricky - Thriplow!



Bonus Q - OK, so the guy is called Roy and let's just imagine the bird is black. It's your favourite 📰!



Royston News

