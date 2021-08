Can you solve our Crow emoji quiz?

Published: 5:44 PM August 19, 2021

Can you solve our emoji riddles? - Credit: Archant

Got a spare couple of minutes to test your emoji/Crow places knowledge? Of course you have!

Answers at the bottom (and yes, you may need your imagination with some of these). Enjoy!









1. πŸ¦΅πŸ¦΅πŸ’·

2. 🌾

3. πŸŸπŸŽ€πŸ‘Ά

You may also want to watch:

4.Β πŸ•›πŸ–

5.Β 3️⃣7️⃣9οΈβƒ£Β πŸŒŠ

6. 🧯πŸ”₯ Β πŸ€’πŸ˜Š

7.πŸ“–

8.Β πŸ¦†πŸ¦†πŸžοΈ

9.πŸ‘πŸ’πŸ‹οΈβ€β™‚οΈ

10.Β πŸ”πŸžοΈ

11.Β πŸ¦ŠπŸ‹

12. ✈️😞

13.Β πŸ‡πŸ›¬





Bonus Q -Β Β πŸ‘±β€β™‚οΈπŸ₯ŒπŸ¦

































































1. Kneesworth, easy.Β

2. Barley - sort of.Β

3. Ah, that great village - microphone fish baby. Bassingbourn!Β

4. Newnham, of course.

5. OdseyΒ

6. Ashwell - double points if you got it.Β

7. Reed. Obviously.

8. Duxford - Ducks and a ford (sort of, we did our best)Β

9. Baaa-rrington.Β

10. Fowl-mereΒ (on this occasion, the 'ford' is now a lake, yes).

11. That's a tonne of weights being lifted. Foxton.Β

12. BucklandΒ

13.Β If you pronounceΒ it incorrectly this may have been tricky -Β Thriplow!









Bonus Q - OK, so the guy is called Roy and let's just imagine the bird is black.Β It's your favourite πŸ“°!