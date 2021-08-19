Can you solve our Crow emoji quiz?

Published: 5:44 PM August 19, 2021

Can you solve our emoji riddles?

Got a spare couple of minutes to test your emoji/Crow places knowledge? Of course you have!

Answers at the bottom (and yes, you may need your imagination with some of these). Enjoy!









1. 🦵🦵💷

2. 🌾

3. 🐟🎤👶

4. 🕛🍖

5. 3️⃣7️⃣9️⃣ 🌊

6. 🧯🔥 🤒😊

7.📖

8. 🦆🦆🏞️

9.🐑💍🏋️‍♂️

10. 🐔🏞️

11. 🦊🏋

12. ✈️😞

13. 🐇🛬





Bonus Q - 👱‍♂️🥌🐦

































































1. Kneesworth, easy.

2. Barley - sort of.

3. Ah, that great village - microphone fish baby. Bassingbourn!

4. Newnham, of course.

5. Odsey

6. Ashwell - double points if you got it.

7. Reed. Obviously.

8. Duxford - Ducks and a ford (sort of, we did our best)

9. Baaa-rrington.

10. Fowl-mere (on this occasion, the 'ford' is now a lake, yes).

11. That's a tonne of weights being lifted. Foxton.

12. Buckland

13. If you pronounce it incorrectly this may have been tricky - Thriplow!









Bonus Q - OK, so the guy is called Roy and let's just imagine the bird is black. It's your favourite 📰!







