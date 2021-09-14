Bishop of Ely rededicates repaired Chancel at Croydon church Harvest service

Published: 2:23 PM September 14, 2021

Rev Felicity Couch and The Bishop of Ely, the Right Revd Stephen Conway - Credit: All Saints' Croydon

Croydon's All Saints' Church welcomed The Bishop of Ely to its Harvest Thanksgiving service on Sunday.

The Right Rev Stephen Conway's visit also marked the end of repair work to the Chancel which has now been fully restored.

Due to serious cracks in the floor, which lies over a burial crypt, the Chancel had been closed off for a long time.

The crypt has now been made safe as part of the current extensive repair and restoration of the church and the Chancel can now be used again and was blessed and re dedicated by the Bishop.

Rev Stephen was given a warm welcome at All Saints’ Croydon on Sunday by the Rector the Rev Felicity Couch, and the congregation.

You may also want to watch:

Tea and cakes in the churchyard, with a Scarecrow Trail and picture making for the children, was followed by the Harvest Thanksgiving service which included the rededication, by the Bishop, of the Chancel.

Gifts of food, offered during the service, will be used for the Benefice Food Boxes for those in need.