News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Crime

Flasher admits touching himself in public and assaulting police officers

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 4:58 PM April 30, 2021    Updated: 5:18 PM April 30, 2021
The woman is still in hospital after the Royston crash. Picture: Helen Drake

59-year old Vitalijus Kybartas of Kneesworth has admitted exposing himself and beating police officers. - Credit: Archant

A 59-year old has admitted exposing himself, masturbating in public and assaulting police officers in Royston. 

Vitaljus Kybartas of Old North Road, Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where he admitted all charges against him. 

He was charged with outraging public decency by exposing his penis to cause alarm or distress, as well as masturbating in public while in Royston on Monday this week. 

He also admitted assaulting two police officers the same day, a male and a female, by beating. 

The court heard the latest offences followed similar incidents last month, which he also admitted on Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

On March 29, Kybartas again outraged public decency by exposing his penis in Royston - he also assaulted another male officer by beating that day. 

Kybartas is due at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on June 15 for sentencing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Filming taking place at National Trust's Wimpole Estate
  2. 2 Barkway Road Royston proposal consultation deadline extended
  3. 3 Royston resident's laptop replaced after house fire drama thanks to generous new community fund
  1. 4 'Spirit of the Wild' visits Royston schoolchildren
  2. 5 Residents rescued from flats after suspected deliberate fire in early hours
  3. 6 Council hopes of continued remote meetings are dashed by High Court
  4. 7 Flasher admits touching himself in public and assaulting police officers
  5. 8 What's on this weekend? 9 ideas for things to do this May Bank Holiday
  6. 9 Five new walking routes to explore in Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Sir Ed Davey compares Cambridgeshire farmgate 'scandal' to what's happening at No 10
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rats in the Victoria area of central London. According to one expert, the recent cold weather and f

Rat baiting carried out at Therfield Heath car park

Bianca Wild

person
The candidates for Police and Crime Commissioner in Hertfordshire

Who are the candidates for Police and Crime Commissioner in Herts?

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Brown Rat

Heath conservators' 'difficult decision to use rat poison' after...

Bianca Wild

person
Iris Freeman of Melbourn Springs after receiving her second COVID jab

Care home celebrates vaccinations for all with afternoon tea

Bianca Wild

person