Flasher admits touching himself in public and assaulting police officers

Published: 4:58 PM April 30, 2021 Updated: 5:18 PM April 30, 2021

59-year old Vitalijus Kybartas of Kneesworth has admitted exposing himself and beating police officers. - Credit: Archant

A 59-year old has admitted exposing himself, masturbating in public and assaulting police officers in Royston.

Vitaljus Kybartas of Old North Road, Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where he admitted all charges against him.

He was charged with outraging public decency by exposing his penis to cause alarm or distress, as well as masturbating in public while in Royston on Monday this week.

He also admitted assaulting two police officers the same day, a male and a female, by beating.

The court heard the latest offences followed similar incidents last month, which he also admitted on Tuesday.

On March 29, Kybartas again outraged public decency by exposing his penis in Royston - he also assaulted another male officer by beating that day.

Kybartas is due at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on June 15 for sentencing.