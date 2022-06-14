Vehicles, greenhouse and fence 'smashed' in Royston

Police have released images of three individuals that they would like to speak to in connection with the events. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A number of vehicles, a greenhouse and a fence have been damaged in Royston.

The incidents occurred on Saturday (June 11) between 1.00pm and 1.30pm.

During the series of events, vehicles in Dog Kennel Lane were damaged, a greenhouse in Mill Road was smashed and a fence in King James Way was destroyed.

Police have since released images of three individuals that they would like to speak to in connection with the events.

Investigating officer Chris Brabrook, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "This damage occurred in the middle of the day, and we believe the alleyway, known locally as Butcher Bulk, was used to access these roads.

"We would like to speak to those pictured as we believe they were in the area at the time and may have information which will help our investigation.

“Many of the victims work at a care home in the location and have suffered unnecessary stress and expense due to the damage caused to their vehicles.

Police believe the alleyway known as Butcher Bulk was used to access the separate roads. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

“If you think you recognise the people pictured then please contact me via email: Christopher.brabrook@herts.police.uk .”

Information can also be reported online or by calling non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.