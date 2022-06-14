News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Crime

Vehicles, greenhouse and fence 'smashed' in Royston

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 7:49 AM June 14, 2022
A man in a grey cap and hoodie.

Police have released images of three individuals that they would like to speak to in connection with the events. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A number of vehicles, a greenhouse and a fence have been damaged in Royston.

The incidents occurred on Saturday (June 11) between 1.00pm and 1.30pm.

During the series of events, vehicles in Dog Kennel Lane were damaged, a greenhouse in Mill Road was smashed and a fence in King James Way was destroyed.

Police have since released images of three individuals that they would like to speak to in connection with the events.

A woman with dark hair, in a shiny black jacket.

The incidents occurred on Saturday (June 11). - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Investigating officer Chris Brabrook, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "This damage occurred in the middle of the day, and we believe the alleyway, known locally as Butcher Bulk, was used to access these roads.

"We would like to speak to those pictured as we believe they were in the area at the time and may have information which will help our investigation.

“Many of the victims work at a care home in the location and have suffered unnecessary stress and expense due to the damage caused to their vehicles.

An individual on the phone, standing behind bunting.

Police believe the alleyway known as Butcher Bulk was used to access the separate roads. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Most Read

  1. 1 Vehicles, greenhouse and fence 'smashed' in Royston
  2. 2 Business opportunity to run The Three Tuns Pub in Guilden Morden
  3. 3 King James Academy footballers connect four to complete a stunning season
  1. 4 Revealed: Zoopla's 10 most viewed homes in Hertfordshire
  2. 5 Motown queen Diana Ross reigns supreme at The Cambridge Club Festival
  3. 6 How to see the Strawberry supermoon tomorrow
  4. 7 Rare chance to see five planets align in the sky this month
  5. 8 Royston celebrates Platinum Jubilee and crowns competition winner
  6. 9 7 curious places to visit in Hertfordshire
  7. 10 Tips to help you guard against a potential scam

“If you think you recognise the people pictured then please contact me via email: Christopher.brabrook@herts.police.uk .”

Information can also be reported online or by calling non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Royston News

Don't Miss

A street party was held in Suffolk Road, Royston to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Royston and surrounding villages celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Lister Hospital

Critical incident declared at Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s was stabbed at the Chesterton Recreation Ground, Cambridge (File picture)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing near Cambridge ring road

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Robert Halfon MP and Cllr Lesley Wagland cut a ribbon to mark the official opening of M11 junction 7A at Harlow

Opening date for new M11 motorway junction unveiled

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon