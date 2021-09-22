CCTV appeal after vehicles interfered with in Royston

Published: 4:56 PM September 22, 2021 Updated: 5:28 PM September 22, 2021

Police have released this image of someone they would like to speak to in connection with vehicle interference in Royston - Credit: Herts police

Two vehicles were interfered with in Royston and police have released CCTV images of someone they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into the incident.

In the early hours of Sunday, September 19, attempts were made to break into a vehicle on Masefield Way, and another was broken into on Houseman Avenue but nothing was taken.

Detective Sergeant Michael Ball, of the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “If you recognise the person in these images then please get in touch, as we believe they were in the area at the time of the incidents and could help us with our enquiries.

“If you are able to help and have further information about the incidents I can be contacted directly via email at michael.ball@herts.police.uk

“I would also like to remind people to keep their vehicles locked when parked and not in use to deter this kind of opportunist crime.

"All items such as loose change, sunglasses and mobile phones should also be removed.”

You can report information by calling police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/72736/21 for Masefield Way or 41/72751/21 for Houseman Avenue.