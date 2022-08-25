News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Crime

Thriplow couple tied up and forced into cupboard during 'burglary'

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:41 AM August 25, 2022
A couple in Thriplow were tied up and put into a cupboard by "masked men", according to police in Cambs (File picture)

A couple in Thriplow were tied up and put into a cupboard by "masked men", according to Cambridgeshire Constabulary (File picture) - Credit: Google Earth

Two Thriplow householders were tied up and forced into a cupboard during what is thought to have been an aggravated burglary.

The incident took place at around 2am yesterday (Wednesday, August 24), with jewellery worth more than £25,000 reported stolen.

The occupants of the home were described as "elderly" by Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers, who added that the couple were "shaken up".

A police spokesperson said: "At about 2am on August 24, the elderly occupants of a property in the village of Thriplow were tied up and put in a cupboard by three masked men who burgled their home.

"The offenders made off with jewellery worth more than £25,000 in a van and on a motorcycle.

"Neighbours alerted police at about 2.35am after hearing the house alarm.

"Thankfully the occupants were unharmed but are understandably shaken by the incident.

Most Read

  1. 1 Recap: A505 delays after crash near Royston and M11
  2. 2 Man's caravan home stolen from Hertfordshire village
  3. 3 YouTuber wins burger-eating contest at Therfield pub
  1. 4 Thriplow couple tied up and forced into cupboard during 'burglary'
  2. 5 Can you answer these GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  3. 6 Students across Royston and South Cambs celebrate GCSE results
  4. 7 Royston photographer made associate of Royal Photographic Society
  5. 8 Results day 2022: Herts a top 5 county in England for A and A* grades
  6. 9 New harvest festival comes to the National Trust’s Wimpole Estate for the first time this September
  7. 10 Car catches fire on B1368 near Royston

"The police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of the morning or saw these two vehicles travelling in convoy.

"If you have any information that might help, please call 101 or report online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/), quoting reference 35/61155/22."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Thriplow News

Don't Miss

Ziggy the cat and his owner Ruth Orme are finally together again after an 11-year separation

Owner elated as cat returns after going missing for 11 years

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Last month's Royston Street Food Heroes event. Picture: Street Food Heroes

Street Food Heroes return to Royston

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
The official start of term is on Thursday, September 1, according to Hertfordshire County Council (File picture)

Education News

Hertfordshire school term dates for pupils and parents in 2022 and 2023

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Melbourn Bowls Club celebrated their centenary with a visit from the Chelsea Pensioners

Melbourn Bowls Club celebrates centenary

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon