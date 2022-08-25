A couple in Thriplow were tied up and put into a cupboard by "masked men", according to Cambridgeshire Constabulary (File picture) - Credit: Google Earth

Two Thriplow householders were tied up and forced into a cupboard during what is thought to have been an aggravated burglary.

The incident took place at around 2am yesterday (Wednesday, August 24), with jewellery worth more than £25,000 reported stolen.

The occupants of the home were described as "elderly" by Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers, who added that the couple were "shaken up".

A police spokesperson said: "At about 2am on August 24, the elderly occupants of a property in the village of Thriplow were tied up and put in a cupboard by three masked men who burgled their home.

"The offenders made off with jewellery worth more than £25,000 in a van and on a motorcycle.

"Neighbours alerted police at about 2.35am after hearing the house alarm.

"Thankfully the occupants were unharmed but are understandably shaken by the incident.

"The police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of the morning or saw these two vehicles travelling in convoy.

"If you have any information that might help, please call 101 or report online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/), quoting reference 35/61155/22."