Anti-Semitic graffiti in Royston: Police launch appeal for information
Published: 5:21 PM March 15, 2021
- Credit: Verena Taylor
Anti-Semitic graffiti has been sprayed on a wall in Royston.
Shortly before 6pm on Saturday, the discovery of swastikas at the rear of the Tesco Express in Market Hill was reported.
Officers are now looking into the incident of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage.
If you have information about this crime, report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/18220/21.