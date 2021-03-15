Anti-Semitic graffiti in Royston: Police launch appeal for information

Published: 5:21 PM March 15, 2021

Swastikas were sprayed on a wall at the back of Tesco Express in Royston. - Credit: Verena Taylor

Anti-Semitic graffiti has been sprayed on a wall in Royston.

Shortly before 6pm on Saturday, the discovery of swastikas at the rear of the Tesco Express in Market Hill was reported.

Officers are now looking into the incident of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage.

