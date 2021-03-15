News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Crime

Anti-Semitic graffiti in Royston: Police launch appeal for information

Bianca Wild

Published: 5:21 PM March 15, 2021   
Swastikas royston

Swastikas were sprayed on a wall at the back of Tesco Express in Royston. - Credit: Verena Taylor

Anti-Semitic graffiti has been sprayed on a wall in Royston. 

Shortly before 6pm on Saturday, the discovery of swastikas at the rear of the Tesco Express in Market Hill was reported.

Officers are now looking into the incident of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage.

If you have information about this crime, report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/18220/21.

