Sun cream to the value of £100 has been stolen from Boots in Royston.

At around 12.30pm on Wednesday, May 25, a shoplifting offence at the shop on Royston High Street was reported to Hertfordshire Police.

Officers have since released images of three individuals they would like to speak to, who may have information about the theft.

Police have released images of three individuals who may have information about the incident - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Police Constable Harry Vines, who is investigating the incident, said: "We believe that those pictured were in the area at the time and they could have vital information about what happened.

"If you recognise them or have information yourself, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at harry.vines@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/41421/22.”

Information can also be handed to police via the police website (https://www.herts.police.uk/).

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, by calling 0800 555 111 or by filling out the untraceable online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/