Sun cream to the value of £100 'stolen' from Royston Boots

Pearce Bates

Published: 1:15 PM June 1, 2022
Police are investigating the theft of sun cream worth £100 from Boots in Royston

Police are investigating the theft of sun cream worth £100 from Boots in Royston - Credit: Google Earth

Sun cream to the value of £100 has been stolen from Boots in Royston.

At around 12.30pm on Wednesday, May 25, a shoplifting offence at the shop on Royston High Street was reported to Hertfordshire Police.

Officers have since released images of three individuals they would like to speak to, who may have information about the theft.

A woman in a dark hooded jacket.

Police have released images of three individuals who may have information about the incident - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A man in a t-shirt and jacket.

Police have released images of three individuals who may have information about the incident - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Police Constable Harry Vines, who is investigating the incident, said: "We believe that those pictured were in the area at the time and they could have vital information about what happened.

"If you recognise them or have information yourself, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at harry.vines@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/41421/22.”

A man with grey hair and dark glasses.

Police have released images of three individuals who may have information about the incident - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Information can also be handed to police via the police website (https://www.herts.police.uk/).

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, by calling 0800 555 111 or by filling out the untraceable online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Royston News

