Royston Crow > News > Crime

Thief sentenced after swiping items from victim's home

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 3:15 PM November 5, 2021
Arran Ayres from Meldreth has appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today.

Katie Ayres, of Steeple Morden, has appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court. - Credit: Archant

A Steeple Morden thief has been sentenced after swiping several possessions from a property.

Katie Ayres, of Jubilee End in the village,  appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court charged with stealing alcohol, food, cash and make-up from a Royston dwelling, contrary to section 1(1) and 7 of the Theft Act 1968.

At an earlier hearing on August 26, the 34-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge.

However, at her trial date on Wednesday, she pleaded guilty and was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

She must pay £200 in compensation to the victim and £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

If you have information on a crime, report it online at herts.police.uk/report or www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report-Shared/Report-a-crime, or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.


Steeple Morden News
Royston News

