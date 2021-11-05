Katie Ayres, of Steeple Morden, has appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court. - Credit: Archant

A Steeple Morden thief has been sentenced after swiping several possessions from a property.

Katie Ayres, of Jubilee End in the village, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court charged with stealing alcohol, food, cash and make-up from a Royston dwelling, contrary to section 1(1) and 7 of the Theft Act 1968.

At an earlier hearing on August 26, the 34-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge.

However, at her trial date on Wednesday, she pleaded guilty and was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

She must pay £200 in compensation to the victim and £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

