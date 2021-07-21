Arrests made in connection with large-scale money laundering operation

Published: 11:58 AM July 21, 2021

Police attended Scott Close in Royston yesterday as part of an investigation into a large scale money laundering operation - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

Five people have been arrested and thousands of pounds in cash have been seized, after an investigation into money laundering led police to four Herts addresses - one of which was in Royston.

Officers from the East Herts Scorpion Team executed warrants at the addresses yesterday, as part of an ongoing investigation into a large-scale money laundering operation.

The addresses were in Scott Close in Royston, Perrysfield Road in Cheshunt, Rye House caravan park in Hoddesdon and Hailey Lane in Hertford Heath.

The following were arrested:

· A 28-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, money laundering and possession of an offensive weapon.

· A 27-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of profiting from or concealing knowledge of the proceeds of crime.

· A 33-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

· A 64-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of profiting from or concealing knowledge of the proceeds of crime and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

· A 20-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of money laundering and possession of an offensive weapon.

All five have been released under investigation while further enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Chris Ross, who oversees the East Herts Operation Scorpion Team said: “These warrants were carried out as part of an investigation into organised crime, which originated in East Herts.

“I hope this action sends a message to those involved in such activity that we are watching and it’s only a matter of time before we catch up with you.”